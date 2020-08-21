WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Friday:

5-7

(five, seven)

9-1

(nine, one)

6-7-5

(six, seven, five)

1-5-8

(one, five, eight)

1-4-4-2

(one, four, four, two)

3-1-6-6

(three, one, six, six)

0-7-8-8-4

(zero, seven, eight, eight, four)

1-1-7-9-8

(one, one, seven, nine, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $49 million

Estimated jackpot: $29 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.