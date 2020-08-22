WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

8-0

(eight, zero)

4-7-0

(four, seven, zero)

8-9-0-6

(eight, nine, zero, six)

5-2-9-3-6

(five, two, nine, three, six)

Estimated jackpot: $57 million

Estimated jackpot: $29 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.