WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Monday:

6-0

(six, zero)

0-3-2

(zero, three, two)

5-6-2-0

(five, six, two, zero)

6-2-7-8-4

(six, two, seven, eight, four)

Estimated jackpot: $97 million

Estimated jackpot: $66 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.