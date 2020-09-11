WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Friday:

6-4

(six, four)

2-2-1

(two, two, one)

6-5-6-2

(six, five, six, two)

6-1-2-7-9

(six, one, two, seven, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $108 million

Estimated jackpot: $85 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.