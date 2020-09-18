WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Friday:

7-8

(seven, eight)

7-8-6

(seven, eight, six)

7-5-6-4

(seven, five, six, four)

7-7-3-7-3

(seven, seven, three, seven, three)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.