WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

3-2

(three, two)

0-2-3

(zero, two, three)

0-6-5-7

(zero, six, five, seven)

7-4-9-6-2

(seven, four, nine, six, two)

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.