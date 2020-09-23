WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

3-8

(three, eight)

2-8-9

(two, eight, nine)

3-8-4-0

(three, eight, four, zero)

7-2-0-0-9

(seven, two, zero, zero, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $24 million

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

