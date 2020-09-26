WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

0-7

(zero, seven)

9-9-6

(nine, nine, six)

6-0-3-3

(six, zero, three, three)

5-6-2-5-8

(five, six, two, five, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $32 million

Estimated jackpot: $25 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.