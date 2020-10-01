WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

0-3

(zero, three)

2-5-1

(two, five, one)

2-0-3-4

(two, zero, three, four)

6-5-5-3-0

(six, five, five, three, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $41 million

Estimated jackpot: $43 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.