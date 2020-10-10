WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

0-4

(zero, four)

4-8-8

(four, eight, eight)

8-8-4-5

(eight, eight, four, five)

0-2-9-8-0

(zero, two, nine, eight, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $69 million

Estimated jackpot: $62 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.