WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

5-7

(five, seven)

5-1-5

(five, one, five)

4-5-8-5

(four, five, eight, five)

4-4-5-3-4

(four, four, five, three, four)

Estimated jackpot: $69 million

Estimated jackpot: $72 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.