WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

2-8

(two, eight)

1-0-5

(one, zero, five)

9-8-7-5

(nine, eight, seven, five)

1-9-6-5-1

(one, nine, six, five, one)

Estimated jackpot: $77 million

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.