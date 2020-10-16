WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Friday:

5-7

(five, seven)

7-3-0

(seven, three, zero)

8-9-4-9

(eight, nine, four, nine)

6-9-3-7-6

(six, nine, three, seven, six)

Estimated jackpot: $77 million

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.