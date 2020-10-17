WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

0-8

(zero, eight)

7-4-9

(seven, four, nine)

9-7-7-6

(nine, seven, seven, six)

7-3-7-8-0

(seven, three, seven, eight, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $86 million

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.