WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

6-3

(six, three)

1-2-4

(one, two, four)

0-1-1-9

(zero, one, one, nine)

9-5-2-2-6

(nine, five, two, two, six)

Estimated jackpot: $97 million

Estimated jackpot: $91 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.