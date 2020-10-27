WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

4-7

(four, seven)

0-2-5

(zero, two, five)

6-9-5-7

(six, nine, five, seven)

3-2-2-8-2

(three, two, two, eight, two)

Estimated jackpot: $109 million

Estimated jackpot: $116 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.