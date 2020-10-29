WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

0-2

(zero, two)

3-2-9

(three, two, nine)

3-9-0-5

(three, nine, zero, five)

1-4-2-6-5

(one, four, two, six, five)

Estimated jackpot: $118 million

Estimated jackpot: $127 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.