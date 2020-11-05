WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

4-3

(four, three)

3-0-8

(three, zero, eight)

9-1-5-9

(nine, one, five, nine)

5-4-6-0-8

(five, four, six, zero, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $142 million

Estimated jackpot: $149 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.