WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Monday:

5-1

(five, one)

5-6-5

(five, six, five)

0-8-4-1

(zero, eight, four, one)

5-1-0-7-4

(five, one, zero, seven, four)

Estimated jackpot: $152 million

Estimated jackpot: $158 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.