WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Friday:

2-7

(two, seven)

9-2-9

(nine, two, nine)

0-5-0-7

(zero, five, zero, seven)

7-8-2-3-2

(seven, eight, two, three, two)

Estimated jackpot: $188 million

Estimated jackpot: $192 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.