WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Monday:

1-2

(one, two)

0-8-7

(zero, eight, seven)

7-7-1-3

(seven, seven, one, three)

8-4-2-9-8

(eight, four, two, nine, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $200 million

Estimated jackpot: $202 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.