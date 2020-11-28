WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

9-2

(nine, two)

3-6-4

(three, six, four)

5-2-5-5

(five, two, five, five)

4-6-7-6-8

(four, six, seven, six, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $229 million

Estimated jackpot: $216 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.