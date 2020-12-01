WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

1-5

(one, five)

4-3-5

(four, three, five)

6-5-5-2

(six, five, five, two)

3-0-8-6-0

(three, zero, eight, six, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $229 million

Estimated jackpot: $231 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.