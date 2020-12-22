WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

6-3

(six, three)

8-2-9

(eight, two, nine)

8-0-9-8

(eight, zero, nine, eight)

8-2-8-5-1

(eight, two, eight, five, one)

Estimated jackpot: $330 million

Estimated jackpot: $321 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.