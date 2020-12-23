WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

5-5

(five, five)

6-9-2

(six, nine, two)

1-3-2-8

(one, three, two, eight)

7-3-3-2-7

(seven, three, three, two, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $352 million

Estimated jackpot: $321 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.