WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Monday:

5-4

(five, four)

8-5-1

(eight, five, one)

0-8-6-3

(zero, eight, six, three)

1-1-4-5-1

(one, one, four, five, one)

Estimated jackpot: $600 million

Estimated jackpot: $550 million

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.