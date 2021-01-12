WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

1-8

(one, eight)

6-9-0

(six, nine, zero)

0-9-9-3

(zero, nine, nine, three)

5-4-5-8-5

(five, four, five, eight, five)

Estimated jackpot: $600 million

Estimated jackpot: $550 million

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.