WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Friday:

8-9

(eight, nine)

5-0-0

(five, zero, zero)

5-5-6-7

(five, five, six, seven)

9-5-4-5-2

(nine, five, four, five, two)

Estimated jackpot: $750 million

Estimated jackpot: $640 million

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.