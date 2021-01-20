WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

8-3

(eight, three)

5-7-6

(five, seven, six)

5-7-6-7

(five, seven, six, seven)

3-6-3-0-2

(three, six, three, zero, two)

Estimated jackpot: $970 million

Estimated jackpot: $730 million

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.