WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

2-6

(two, six)

8-8-5

(eight, eight, five)

0-8-3-4

(zero, eight, three, four)

7-8-9-0-4

(seven, eight, nine, zero, four)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.