WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Monday:

2-3

(two, three)

1-8-6

(one, eight, six)

4-7-1-0

(four, seven, one, zero)

1-0-5-9-6

(one, zero, five, nine, six)

Estimated jackpot: $96 million

Estimated jackpot: $66 million

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.