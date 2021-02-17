WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

9-8

(nine, eight)

0-4-4

(zero, four, four)

2-8-6-1

(two, eight, six, one)

6-1-0-8-0

(six, one, zero, eight, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Estimated jackpot: $66 million

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.