WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

6-2

(six, two)

1-1-5

(one, one, five)

8-0-2-0

(eight, zero, two, zero)

1-3-8-5-9

(one, three, eight, five, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

Estimated jackpot: $123 million

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.