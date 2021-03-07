WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

9-1

(nine, one)

1-2-5

(one, two, five)

0-5-5-4

(zero, five, five, four)

8-4-5-0-4

(eight, four, five, zero, four)

Estimated jackpot: $68 million

Estimated jackpot: $155 million

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.