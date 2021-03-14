WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

1-3

(one, three)

3-3-1

(three, three, one)

6-5-0-4

(six, five, zero, four)

9-8-6-1-5

(nine, eight, six, one, five)

Estimated jackpot: $93 million

Estimated jackpot: $184 million

