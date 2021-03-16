WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

0-0

(zero, zero)

1-9-0

(one, nine, zero)

7-5-0-3

(seven, five, zero, three)

4-7-5-7-2

(four, seven, five, seven, two)

Estimated jackpot: $93 million

Estimated jackpot: $184 million

