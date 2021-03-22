WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Monday:

8-1

(eight, one)

7-5-6

(seven, five, six)

9-7-5-3

(nine, seven, five, three)

8-1-6-7-2

(eight, one, six, seven, two)

Estimated jackpot: $122 million

Estimated jackpot: $220 million

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.