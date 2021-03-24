WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

6-5

(six, five)

7-4-1

(seven, four, one)

2-2-9-0

(two, two, nine, zero)

7-5-4-3-5

(seven, five, four, three, five)

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

Estimated jackpot: $220 million

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.