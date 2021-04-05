WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Monday:

0-0

(zero, zero)

4-2-0

(four, two, zero)

6-1-2-2

(six, one, two, two)

6-3-6-3-8

(six, three, six, three, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $184 million

Estimated jackpot: $43 million

