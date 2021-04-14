WASHINGTON _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

1-4

(one, four)

7-7-5

(seven, seven, five)

4-5-3-2

(four, five, three, two)

8-1-6-9-9

(eight, one, six, nine, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $240 million

Estimated jackpot: $67 million

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.