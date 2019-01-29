THE DISTRICT

Man arrested in 2018 hit-and-run fatality

A motorist accused of striking two pedestrians in Northeast Washington last summer, killing one, was arrested Tuesday and charged with involuntary manslaughter, D.C. police said.

Police said Markel Ford, 20, of Northeast Washington, was arrested.

The incident occurred Aug. 30 about 3:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Kenilworth Avenue NE, where the two pedestrians were in a crosswalk, police said. One was seriously injured and the other, Sherron Pressley, 51, of Northeast Washington, died at a hospital.

— Paul Duggan

MARYLAND

Court files: Driver was speeding in fatal crash

A Charles County man charged in a crash that killed three children on Indian Head Highway was speeding before his truck slammed into a sedan stopped at a light, according to Prince George’s County court documents.

Thomas Hawks, 27, was under the influence and traveling 69 mph in a posted 45-mph area when he rear-ended a sedan Dec. 30, the documents state.

Hawks, of White Plains, Md., has been charged with 21 counts, including vehicular manslaughter and vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol. An attorney for Hawks declined to comment.

The crash killed twins Alexander and Rosalie Mejia, 5, and their 13-month-old brother, Isaac, and critically injured their parents.

— Lynh Bui

Police: Intruder at

U-Md. was drunk

A reported intruder who got into a female student’s bed at the University of Maryland was a drunk student who stumbled into the wrong dorm room, police said.

University police on the College Park campus issued a safety warning about the report of a possible burglary and “unlawful touching” Sunday at Elkton Hall. Police said a man had gotten into a female student’s bed, touched her and ran out when she screamed.

The next day, a male student went to campus police and said he was the person who entered the room but did so by accident, police said. He said he was drunk and staying with friends, police said, when he went to the bathroom, returned to the wrong room and brushed the sleeping woman’s arm.

Police have determined no inappropriate contact took place and have closed the case, which will be handled administratively.

— Lynh Bui

Ex-D.C. police officer convicted in trafficking

A former D.C. police officer pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday in Baltimore to charges he solicited two underage girls online and paid them for sex, according to court records.

Chukwuemeka Ekwonna, 29, of Glenn Dale, Md., pleaded guilty to two counts of sex- trafficking a minor; eight other counts, including illegal use of a firearm and robbery, were dropped in a deal with prosecutors, court records show.

Ekwonna admitted to creating an account on the site Tagged in 2010 and messaging many users, offering to pay them to engage in sex acts, court records show. He exchanged dozens of messages with a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl, before meeting for sex, court records show.

Ekwonna had been on the force for about 14 months and was fired in April.

—Justin Jouvenal