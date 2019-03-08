THE DISTRICT

Life sentence for killing witness

A 51-year-old District man was sentenced Friday to life in prison with no possibility of release for the 2010 killing of a government witness, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Prosecutors said Anthony Waters received the sentence after a D.C. Superior Court jury found him guilty in October on a murder charge and weapons offenses. The verdict was the result of a retrial of a 2012 case.

Prosecutors said that Waters killed 37-year-old Derrick Harris because of his testimony in a 1998 murder trial. Officials said the men knew each other from the Barry Farm neighborhood of Washington and that Waters confronted Harris on June 14, 2010.

The men fought and Waters threatened to kill Harris if he returned to the area. Prosecutors said that Harris left but returned and was shot six times by Waters.

— Clarence Williams

MARYLAND

More funding sought for Baltimore schools

Two civil rights organizations are petitioning to reopen a landmark case in an effort to force Maryland to increase funding for Baltimore city public schools.

News outlets report that the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and a group of parents say the state is not abiding by a consent decree established two decades ago to provide more funding for city schools, many of which are deteriorating.

A 1996 ruling in Bradford v. Maryland State Board of Education found that students were not receiving a constitutionally adequate education.

The filing asserts that Maryland stopped adjusting the funding formula for inflation in 2008, costing Baltimore hundreds of millions of dollars and disproportionately affecting low-income families.

State officials declined to comment.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

Board chair hopeful lends money to his bid

Fairfax County developer Timothy M. Chapman announced Friday he will lend $725,000 to his bid to become the next chair of the county Board of Supervisors in Virginia’s most populous jurisdiction.

Four Democrats are vying to replace retiring longtime board chair Sharon Bulova (D) — Chapman, Supervisor Jeffrey C. McKay (Lee), school board member Ryan McElveen (at-large) and Georgetown University law professor Alicia Plerhoples.

McKay has been seen as the front-runner, raising $135,000 as of Jan. 1, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

So far, no Republican has filed to run for board chair.

— Antonio Olivo

