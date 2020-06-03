The second occupant has not yet been identified, police said.

The vehicle that struck the one carrying the victims was traveling “at an apparent high rate of speed,” D.C. police said in a statement.

They said the driver of the vehicle got out of his car and fled.

Police said Kyle Alexander Wooden, 32, of Southeast Washington, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree murder.

— Martin Weil

Man accused in fatal stabbing in Southeast

A 56-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Southeast Washington on Monday, and a man has been arrested in the killing, D.C. police said.

Ronald Collins of Southeast was found dead about 5:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of A Street after a stabbing was reported, police said.

They said Daniel Gayden, 54, of Capitol Heights, Md., was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree murder while armed.

On Tuesday, police said the death followed a dispute among people who knew each other.

— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Construction worker fatally struck by car

A construction worker was killed in Montgomery County on Monday evening when two cars collided, and one struck him, county police said.

Michael James O’Connor, 61, of Middle River was working in a trench on Old Georgetown Road in North Bethesda when he was killed around 6:30 p.m. Monday, police said Tuesday.

One car was going south on Old Georgetown, and the other was going east on Executive Boulevard when they collided in the intersection, police said.

After the collision, both cars were knocked into a construction zone in a corner of the intersection, according to police. One struck a stationary excavator, but the other hit the worker, police said.

Both drivers were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

It was not known why the two cars collided, and the matter is being investigated, police said.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Woman dies after kayak overturns

One person died and several others were rescued after their kayaks overturned on the James River in western Virginia.

The News & Advance in Lynchburg reports that the incident happened Sunday near Balcony Falls, which is by the western edge of Amherst and Bedford counties.

Stephen Ritchie, a conservation police officer with the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, said water levels were above average. That part of the river had become dangerous, with fast rapids and exposed rock.

Ritchie said that Holly Padgett, 29, of Harrisonburg appears to have drowned. But he said he’s waiting for confirmation from a medical examiner.

He said that Padgett had a life jacket with her but was not wearing it. He said people going out on the river should wear life jackets, especially when the water is high.