COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A Washington, D.C., man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Maryland towing company worker police say was strangled over a towing fee.

News outlets report Prince George’s County police announced the arrest of 24-year-old Damian Howard on Monday. He’s also charged with manslaughter and assault in the Sunday attack that killed 41-year-old Tarreak Butler. Police say officers were called to RPM Towing in College Park that morning and found Howard holding an unconscious Butler in a choke hold.