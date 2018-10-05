THE DISTRICT

Man is charged in death of 6-month-old

A 21-year-old D.C. man was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder in the September death of an infant girl who suffered an array of injuries, including burns, authorities said.

The victim, 6-month-old Brooklynn Zakiyaa Hill-Davis, was found suffering from injuries Sept. 5 by police who were called to her home in the 1900 block of Valley Terrace SE. After the girl died in a hospital five days later, an autopsy revealed hemorrhaging in her back, a possible fracture of her right femur and “thermal trauma” to her abdomen, back and lower chest, authorities said.

The D.C. medical examiner’s office ruled that Brooklynn was a victim of homicide and had died of medical complications related to the burns.

The suspect, Bobby Reginald Davis Jr., of Southeast Washington, was due to make his initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Saturday. A police spokesman declined to specify any family relationship between Davis and the infant, saying that was “still under investigation.”

— Paul Duggan

MARYLAND

Conviction in killing

of woman in Wheaton

A 48-year-old Maryland man was convicted Thursday of killing his KFC co-worker after they had gotten off work in Wheaton, officials said Friday.

Elmer M. Campos-Martinez, who will be sentenced at a later date, faces a possible life prison term. After a two-week trial, a jury convicted him of killing Dania de Guerra, 21.

On Nov. 6, 2017, de Guerra was reported missing after she did not return home from her evening shift. She always did so, police said, walking the few blocks to the home she shared with her husband and their

4-year-old child.

As investigators tried to find de Guerra, they said they learned that she had been having a romantic relationship with Campos-Martinez. On Nov. 10, her body was found — with traumatic injuries to her head and face — behind two large trash disposal bins a block from the restaurant.

“The defendant disclosed to investigators that the victim was upset with him and wanted to break up,” detectives wrote in a charging document.

— Dan Morse

VIRGINIA

Record number of West Nile virus cases

Virginia health officials have identified a record number of human West Nile virus cases in the state this year.

As of Oct. 1, the state Department of Health had received reports from multiple regions of the state for a total of 38 human cases of the virus. Fairfax County had the most, with seven cases.

On average, the state had about nine cases a year between 2003 and 2016, the Health Department website shows.

— Associated Press

'Self-aborting' charge is dismissed

A Virginia circuit court has dismissed felony charges against a Chesterfield woman accused of “self-aborting in the third trimester of her pregnancy,” according to court records.

Michelle F. Roberts, then 43, was arrested March 29, 2017, after police found skeletal remains of a baby buried in the backyard of a house where she was living. Operating on a tip from a relative, police had searched for “any evidence associated with the delivery and death of a newborn child whether alive or deceased,” according to an affidavit.

Roberts denied the charges in the case, which was based on a rarely invoked Virginia law, written in 1950, that prohibits giving a pregnant woman a drug or taking any action “with intent to destroy her unborn child.”

According to court records, Roberts told police she gave birth to a baby boy in the house, but the baby died afterward, and she buried the remains in the yard.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that prosecutors dropped the case after Roberts’s lawyers challenged findings of the state’s medical examiner, who testified Roberts’s baby died of injuries to his head and the mother’s drug use.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Shawn Gobble could not be reached Friday for comment.

— DeNeen L. Brown