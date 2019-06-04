THE DISTRICT

Man charged with murder in stabbing

A D.C. man was charged with murder Monday in a stabbing death in Southeast Washington last month.

On May 26, officers arrived at the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE in response to a report of a stabbing, D.C. police said in a statement.

They found 44-year-old Michael Hooker of Southeast with laceration wounds, and he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.

Police said in a statement Tuesday that Travis Russell, 35, of Southeast had been arrested and charged with first-degree murder while armed in Hooker’s killing.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

MARYLAND

Couple found fatally shot inside home

A man and a woman were found dead inside the bedroom of a Prince George’s County home Monday in what police said was a murder-suicide.

Officers responded to the 5800 block of E. Boniwood Turn in Clinton for a welfare check at about 10:10 p.m., Prince George’s County police said in a statement.

They found 46-year-old Anika Browne and 49-year-old Gordon Johnson, a couple who lived in the home, with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.

Johnson’s wound was self-inflicted, according to the statement, and Browne was the victim in a domestic-related murder-suicide.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 301-772-4925.

— Dana Hedgpeth and

Justin Wm. Moyer

Lawyer: Murder charges dropped

The attorney for a woman accused of fatally stabbing her stepmother in a killing that authorities said was falsely blamed on a panhandler said prosecutors are dropping murder charges against his client.

The Baltimore Sun reported that attorney Brandon Mead said Valeria Smith, 28, has been indicted in Baltimore Circuit Court on one charge of accessory after the crime.

A spokeswoman for the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office declined to discuss the charges.

Smith and her father, Keith Smith, 53, were charged in March in the December killing of Jacquelyn Smith, 54. The two suspects claimed Jacquelyn Smith was stabbed after she gave a panhandler $10 while the family was driving through East Baltimore.

— Associated Press

