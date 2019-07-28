THE DISTRICT

Arrest in barber shop

slaying in Southeast

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting two weeks ago that left one man dead inside an Anacostia barber shop, D.C. police announced Sunday.

Dalonta Jackson, 22, of Southeast Washington was arrested Saturday and charged with second-degree murder while armed, police said. He is accused in the July 10 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Andre Broadie of Northeast Washington.

Police said officers on patrol heard gunshots around 3:30 p.m. and found Broadie with multiple gunshot wounds inside the barber shop in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

— Laurel Demkovich

Power restored early Sunday in Northwest

All 39,000 Pepco customers affected by a Saturday power outage in Northwest Washington had their electricity retored by 3 a.m. Sunday — with most getting power back hours before then.

The outage stemmed from a problem at Pepco’s Florida Avenue substation, where critical equipment was severely damaged, the utility said on its website.

Parts of the Shaw, Logan Circle, U Street, Dupont Circle, Woodley Park, Van Ness, Mount Pleasant and Adams Morgan neighborhoods were affected.

— Laurel Demkovich

