VIRGINIA

D.C. man is fatally

shot in Woodbridge

Prince William County police charged a man in connection with the slaying of a D.C. man after a deadly Sunday morning encounter at a Woodbridge home.

Abenezer Daniel Amare, 24, of Triangle, Va., was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Derrick Antwonne Alston of the District, Prince William County investigators said.

Just before 2 a.m., officers entered a home in the 15300 block of Bronco Way after receiving reports of a shooting. They found Alston suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Investigators said Amare and Alston were in the home when a dispute broke out. The confrontation spilled outside, where Amare brandished a gun and pulled the trigger, striking Alston, police said.

— Arelis Hernandez

Woman dies in alleged drunken-driving crash

The driver of a vehicle involved in a Sunday morning crash in Prince William County that killed a female passenger was charged with drunken driving, police said.

Dyana Vasquez-Flores, 26, of Woodbridge was killed just before 3 a.m., police said, when the 2011 Mini Cooper she was riding in crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer illegally parked on the right shoulder.

She was pronounced dead at the scene near Dale Boulevard and Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge.

The Mini Cooper was driven by Antonio Gonzalez, 27, of Woodbridge, police said. Gonzalez was headed east on Dale Boulevard when he lost control of the car, left the roadway and hit the tractor-trailer. He was not injured. Police charged him with driving under the influence.

— Arelis Hernandez