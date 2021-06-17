Surveillance footage showed Lawrence repeatedly backing a car into the store’s front door before going inside and taking the guns before fleeing in the car. Later, Lawrence showed several of the stolen firearms in a social media video while wearing the same clothes, mask and gloves used in the burglary, officials said. Investigators identified his forearm tattoo from the surveillance footage.
Lawrence’s plea agreement states that the ankle monitor he was also wearing placed him at the gun store at the time of the burglary, officials said.
Lawrence was carrying one of the stolen weapons from the burglary two days later when he was arrested, officials said. He told investigators that he stole six firearms from the store.
Lawrence was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.