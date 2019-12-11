Authorities released few details of the case and did not describe what led detectives to Bryant after so many years. The victim was identified as James Lane, 35, of Southeast Washington.

The shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. on Aug. 10, 1998, in the 200 block of S Street NE. Lane died at a hospital.

AD

The indictment filed in D.C. Superior Court charges Bryant with first-degree murder while armed and robbery while armed. It alleges that Bryant took money and drugs from Lane and then shot him.

AD

— Peter Hermann

Man severely injured in July robbery dies

A man who was severely wounded during a robbery in the Brightwood Park neighborhood in July has died, according to D.C. police, who said his death has been ruled a homicide.

Authorities arrested two 17-year-old males in the robbery. Police said they have not filed charges yet, and the case remains under investigation. The juveniles were not identified.

Police also have not made public the name of the 40-year-old victim, saying they have not been able to find his family. Authorities said that the attack happened July 22 and that the victim died Dec. 4.

AD

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Judge struck in head with water pitcher

Chief Baltimore Circuit Judge Wanda Heard received medical attention Wednesday after a defendant threw a metal water pitcher at her as she presided over his sentencing hearing, striking her “somewhere around the middle of her forehead,” court and sheriff’s officials confirmed.

AD

Heard immediately recessed the courtroom to seek medical attention as the defendant, Travis Burroughs, was taken into custody to face new charges, court officials said.

Maj. Sabrina Tapp-Harper, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore Sheriff’s Office, said Heard had just sentenced Burroughs, 36, to life in prison, with all but 70 years suspended. Court records show the sentencing follows convictions last month on charges of sodomy and false imprisonment.

Burroughs was convicted and sentenced last year to decades in prison for second-degree rape, assault and false imprisonment, records show.

An attorney for Burroughs could not immediately be reached for comment.

— Baltimore Sun

AD